USD 305 Approves Raises, Retention Incentive Pay Plan

Salina USD 305 School Board members have approved a plan which rewards employees with a raise, and retention incentive pay.

According to the district, the mission of the Salina Public Schools is to be the best place to learn and work by embracing challenges, creating belonging, fostering pride and inspiring hope. In pursuit of that mission, the board of education approved a 2.27 percent increase to the base salary, along with step movement as allowed under the salary schedules. The average increase for all staff is projected to be 3.77 percent for 2021-22 school year.

“Our staff is our most valuable resource to meet our vision to transform Salina and the world,” said Linn Exline, superintendent. “We appreciate what they do day in and day out for our students and families.”

The board of education went on to approve a $1,500 retention incentive pay plan for all staff in regular, ongoing positions. Across the nation, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted organizations’ employee retention. The $1,500 per year retention incentive pay plan, funded by federal ESSER dollars, will encourage staff to continue with USD 305.