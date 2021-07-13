BREAKING NEWS

USD 305 Approves Raises, Retention Incentive Pay Plan

Todd PittengerJuly 13, 2021

Salina USD 305 School Board members have approved a plan which rewards employees with a raise, and retention incentive pay.

According to the district, the mission of the Salina Public Schools is to be the best place to learn and work by embracing challenges, creating belonging, fostering pride and inspiring hope. In pursuit of that mission, the board of education approved a 2.27 percent increase to the base salary, along with step movement as allowed under the salary schedules. The average increase for all staff is projected to be 3.77 percent for 2021-22 school year.

“Our staff is our most valuable resource to meet our vision to transform Salina and the world,” said Linn Exline, superintendent. “We appreciate what they do day in and day out for our students and families.”

The board of education went on to approve a $1,500 retention incentive pay plan for all staff in regular, ongoing positions. Across the nation, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted organizations’ employee retention. The $1,500 per year retention incentive pay plan, funded by federal ESSER dollars, will encourage staff to continue with USD 305.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

USD 305 Approves Raises, Retention ...

Salina USD 305 School Board members have approved a plan which rewards employees with a raise, and r...

July 13, 2021 Comments

Woman Killed in Crash

Kansas News

July 13, 2021

Kentucky Man Guilty in Kansas Fraud...

Kansas News

July 13, 2021

Royals Select 10 Players on Final D...

Sports News

July 13, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woman Killed in Crash
July 13, 2021Comments
Kentucky Man Guilty in Ka...
July 13, 2021Comments
Salina Man Arrested after...
July 13, 2021Comments
Woman Ran Over by Teens i...
July 13, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices