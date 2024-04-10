USD 305 Alters Elementary School Schedule

Salina USD 305 is making some changes to the daily schedule at elementary schools following an audit.

The district tells KSAL News during its Kansas State Department of Education audit this week they were notified the way they are scheduling recess is an issue. The auditor indicated the expectation is that recess is not directly prior to or directly after lunch. Instead, they indicated it should be mid-morning or mid-afternoon. They made adjustments for the remainder of this school year.

The schedule has been adjusted so they can count recess time as attendance hours. Additionally, they have added time to the student day to get to the required 1,116 hours.

The district sent an email to elementary families Wednesday afternoon that included:

The elementary daily schedule change begins Monday, April 15 and goes through the end of this school year

The new start and dismissal times are: Start time: 8:15 a.m. Dismissal: 3:30 p.m.

The change adds a total of 20 minutes on to the elementary school day

The change is to meet the state requirement of 1,116 instruction minutes Specifically, the change is needed because of how recess minutes are counted



Food & Nutrition Services is working with each building on adjustments that are needed for each school. Families should contact their school for that information.

The district understands this schedule change affect families, and carefully considered all factors before making this decision. The priority remains providing the best possible education for students.