Urioste and Main earn KCAC Football weekly honors

Kansas Wesleyan’s Julian Urioste (FR/Portales, N.M.) and Aaron Main (JR/Tulsa, Okla.) were named as the KCAC Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for their efforts in KWU’s victory over the Tabor Bluejays on Saturday in Hillsboro.

The Coyotes defeated Tabor 49-19 to improve to 8-2 on the season and 5-2 in the KCAC.

Julian Urioste had a breakout game for the Coyotes on defense. He had eight tackles on the day. The Coyotes held Tabor on only six second half points. The highlight of the day for Urioste was his 64-yard interception return for a touchdown that put KWU up 14-0 early in the game.

Aaron Main had a great day kicking the ball. 7-of-7 on PATs and had eight kickoffs for an average of 55.8 yards with three touchbacks. Did a great job of forcing Tabor to start deep in its own end on drives.

