Urgent Care Clinics to Merge

Todd PittengerFebruary 22, 2023

A couple of urgent care clinics in Salina are merging into one single location.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, its two urgent care clinics, StatCare and Urgent Care Clinic, will merge into one location at the current Urgent Care Clinic location on South 9th street.

Effective March 8th, all patients will be seen at 2265 South 9th street next to Central Mall for their urgent care needs. The clinic is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the hospital, merging the two clinics allows for improved access and expanding services, such as offering virtual care visits. This move will also allow for future expansion of occupational health services and
improved access and opportunities to the patients and companies it serves. Occupational Health Partners currently operates out of the Urgent Care Clinic.

In addition to walk-in appointments at the Urgent Care Clinic, patients will also be offered the choice of having a virtual visit as well.

For more information or to schedule a virtual care visit, go to salinaurgentcare.com.

Photo via Salina Regional Health Center

