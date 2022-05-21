Uptick in Local COVID Cases

COVID cases in Saline County are up, but the community remains at a low level.

According to the Saline County Health Department, in the first three weeks of May Saline County has seen over 60 reported cases of COVID-19. This represents a significant increase from the approximate 18 cases reported during the month of April. Due to a lack of testing or unreported at-home testing, the true number is likely higher.

According to the CDC, Saline County is still classified as LOW for Community Levels of COVID-19. See COVID Data Tracker for more in-depth information about COVID-19 in our area.

It is important to remember that case counts, hospitalization rates and death rates are used to evaluate the overall picture of COVID-19. Currently, hospitalizations and deaths have not risen at the same rate as case counts.

However, the Saline County Health Department has seen an increase in the number of calls from the public asking what to do if they should test positive. The most current information regarding isolation and quarantine recommendations is below.

Current Isolation & Quarantine Guidelines

Based on our current level, recommendations are:

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

• Stay Home and get tested if you have symptoms.

• Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

• Wear a mask on public transportation.

• You may choose to wear a mask as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.

Please contact your healthcare provider or the health department for testing or vaccination.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department. You can schedule by calling 785.826.6602.