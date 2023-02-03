Upset Bid Falls Short vs. No. 3 Houston

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State matched No. 3 Houston’s energy, toughness and physicality but couldn’t keep pace with its three-point shooting in 70-61 loss at Charles Koch Arena.

Jaykwon Walton matched a personal-best with 24 points for WSU (11-11, 4-6), which shot 38.9% for the game and made just 3-of-20 attempts from beyond the arc.

James Rojas added 15 points and Kenny Pohto secured a career-high 12 rebounds.

Jarace Walker and Marcus Sasser scored 15-each and Jamal Shead added seven assists to lead Houston (21-2, 9-1) – the highest-ranked visiting team to play at the Roundhouse in 32 years.

The visitors made 6-of-12 second-half treys and shot 44.6% overall from the field.

The Shockers outrebounded the Cougars, 35-30, and outscored them 34-30 in the paint and 17-15 on second chances to put themselves in position for the program’s highest-rated home win since a Feb. 25, 1967 victory over No. 2 Louisville.

The hosts led as late as the 6:25-mark of the second half before a miserable seven-minute stretch that saw them miss six-straight shots and 4-of-8 free throws.

Houston’s Walker hit back-to-back triples to set off an 11-1 Cougar run. The first tied the game with 6:12 to play and the second put UH in front for good with 4:20 left.