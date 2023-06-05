UPS Store Donates Books to Library

In an effort to help deliver the gift of reading to less fortunate children The UPS Store in Salina supports the Toys for Tots Literacy Program.

The UPS Store locations collect donations year-round to benefit the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, with one hundred percent of the proceeds going to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to support local children and literacy programs. Every dollar helps put a book in the hands of a child in need, and thanks to the generosity of the Salina community, The UPS Store in Salina delivered over $1,200 worth of books to the Salina Public Library.

“The community’s participation in the Toys for Tots Literacy Program is a key component to the success of this program,” said The UPS Store retail owner Bryan Vaughn. “This initiative provides us the unique opportunity to work with a nationally-recognized organization while making an impact in our local community, which is only possible because of thoughtful contributions from the people in this city.”

This year marks the 14th anniversary of The UPS Store Toys for Tots Literacy Program, launched in 2008 with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. The UPS Store network of over 5,000 centers has contributed over $12 million and distributed nearly 49 million books to economically disadvantaged children across the nation.