Upgrading Security for Saline County Elections

As the 2024 primary season approaches the Saline County Clerk’s office is continuing to upgrade and safeguard election procedures.

County Clerk and Election Officer Jamie Doss joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how her staff is working to assure the integrity of election hardware and practices in the process.

According to Doss, the path began with a grant from the federal government to improve security across all Kansas counties.

“We’re getting secure entrance scanners,” she said. “So you have to have a badge to get within all the secure rooms where our ballots are, where our election equipment is.”

Kansas has hosted only two other Presidential Preference Primaries, with the last one being held in 1992 when George H.W. Bush was in the White House.

Important Dates for 2024 Presidential Preference Primary:

Tuesday, February 20

Deadline to register to vote or update voter registration information to participate in the Presidential Preference Primary.

Last day to apply for an advance voting mail ballot.

Wednesday, February 28

First day of advance voting. Advance ballots by mail are transmitted. In-person advance voting may begin. Check with your county election officer for specific times and locations.

Monday, March 18

In-person advance voting ends at 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19

PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY

(All advance ballots by mail must be received by close of polls.)

2024 Primary Election

Monday, June 3 (12:00 p.m.)

Deadline to change your party affiliation to participate in the 2024 primary election.

Tuesday, July 16

Deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration information to participate in the 2024 primary election.

Wednesday, July 17

First day of advance voting. Advance ballots by mail are transmitted. In-person advance voting may begin. Check with your county election officer for specific times and locations.

Tuesday, July 30

Last day to apply for an advance voting mail ballot.

Monday, August 5

In-person advance voting ends at 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 6 PRIMARY ELECTION 7am to 7pm

