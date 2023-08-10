Upgrades Continue Livestock and Expo Center

The Saline County Livestock and Expo Center are alive and well this week as the Tri-Rivers Fair populates the grounds that have been slowly upgraded over the past two years.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes tells KSAL News the transformation of the facilities at Ag Hall, Kenwood Hall and the barns are still a work in progress.

Back in 2020, the City of Salina and Saline County reached a new agreement on the schedule for the upgrades and lease structure.

The property hosts many events throughout the year including, Equifest, Mid-America Farm Show and the Tri-Rivers Fair.