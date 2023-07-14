UPDATE:Police Seeking Armed Robber

Two individuals from Salina have been arrested in connection to a Flying J travel stop robbery back in April.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News, through investigation officers were able to arrest Michael Hamen a 41-year-old Salina man on charges of aggravated robbery. Destany Dirksen a 24-year-old woman from Salina was also arrested on charges of aggravated robbery in connection to the case.

/// ORIGINAL POST ///

Authorities are looking for a Sunday robber who flashed a gun at the Flying J and ran out with some cash.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 12:30am Sunday, a man dressed in a gray hoodie and face mask entered the Flying J on North Ohio and showed a handgun to a male and female worker.

The suspect demanded money from the register and ran out with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A witness told cops they saw a black car near the gas islands that the man may have gotten into to flee.