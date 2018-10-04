Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 49 °

UPDATED: Weather Altering Area Sports

KSAL StaffOctober 4, 2018

With an ominous forecast predicted for the next several days, area high school athletics are having to alter some scheduling plans.

Here is the most up-to-date list of confirmed high school sports changes in central Kansas:

Games Now Moved to Thursday, Oct.4:
–FOOTBALL: Minneapolis vs Hoisington-7 p.m. (Listen LIVE on 92.7 The New Zoo)

Games Still Being Played for Friday, Oct. 5, but with time changes:
–TENNIS: 5A Regionals in Topeka (moved from Saturday)
–FOOTBALL: Ell-Saline @ Republic County-4 p.m. (Listen LIVE on Real Country 101.7)

Keep checking in to KSAL.com as we will continue to fill this list with area sports time changes.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Zoo To You Traveling to Kansas Scho...

Today, schools are facing shrinking budgets and increasing demands on time in the classroom, and as ...

October 4, 2018 Comments

UPDATED: Weather Altering Area Spor...

Sports News

October 4, 2018

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

October 4, 2018

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

October 4, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hot Tub Damaged
October 4, 2018Comments
Truck, Tools Stolen
October 4, 2018Comments
Area Bands Headed to KSU ...
October 4, 2018Comments
13th Meeting of Guns and ...
October 3, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH