UPDATED: Weather Altering Area Sports

With an ominous forecast predicted for the next several days, area high school athletics are having to alter some scheduling plans.

Here is the most up-to-date list of confirmed high school sports changes in central Kansas:

Games Now Moved to Thursday, Oct.4:

–FOOTBALL: Minneapolis vs Hoisington-7 p.m. (Listen LIVE on 92.7 The New Zoo)

Games Still Being Played for Friday, Oct. 5, but with time changes:

–TENNIS: 5A Regionals in Topeka (moved from Saturday)

–FOOTBALL: Ell-Saline @ Republic County-4 p.m. (Listen LIVE on Real Country 101.7)

