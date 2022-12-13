Updated KBCA Rankings: 12/13/2022

KSAL Staff December 13, 2022

6A Girls Blue Valley North Olathe North Shawnee Mission South Wichita Heights Liberal Shawnee Mission Northwest Lawrence Blue Valley Wichita South Topeka 5A Girls St. Thomas Aquinas Topeka Seaman Emporia St. James Academy Bishop Carroll De Soto Goddard-Eisenhower Hutchinson Bonner Springs Hays 4A Girls Bishop Miege Wamego Wellington McPherson Hugoton Andale Rock Creek Baldwin Independence Fort Scott 3A Girls Goodland Silver Lake Phillipsburg Nemaha Central Southeast of Saline Cheney Eureka Cimarron Haven Rossville 2A Girls Elbing-Berean Academy Jackson Heights Smith Center Hillsboro Garden Plain St. Mary’s Colgan Remington Hoxie Valley Heights The Independent 1A-I Girls Little River Osborne Pretty Prairie Hodgeman County Central Plains Centralia Clifton-Clude Madison-Hamilton Burlingame Frankfort 1A-II Girls Hanover Lebo Hutchinson-Central Christian Ashland Attica Golden Plains Ingalls Coldwater-South Central St. Paul Bucklin 6A Boys Wichita Heights Olathe West Blue Valley North Blue Valley Northwest Lawrence Derby Olathe North Olathe Northwest Lawrence Free State Shawnee Mission East 5A Boys Maize South Highland Park Kapaun Mt. Carmel De Soto Andover St. James Academy Basehor-Linwood Topeka West St. Thomas Aquinas Hutchinson 4A Boys McPherson Bishop Miege Topeka Hayden Towanda-Circle Atchison Eudora Abilene Wamego St. George-Rock Creek Wellington 3A Boys Southeast of Saline Sabetha Osage City Hesston Cheney Wichita collegiate Haven Galena Wellsville Bishop Ward 2A Boys Hays-Thomas More Prep Moundridge Inman Ellinwood Lyndon Bennington Sterling Wichita Independent Hillsboro Wabaunsee 1A-I Boys Olpe Centralia Macksville Burlingame Canton-Galva Madison-Hamilton Little River Wichita Classical Clifton-Clyde Troy 1A-II Boys Greeley County Hanover Northern Valley Pawnee Heights Cunningham Bucklin Lebo Dighton Axtell Coldwater-South Central

