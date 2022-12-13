Updated KBCA Rankings: 12/13/2022

6A Girls
- Blue Valley North
- Olathe North
- Shawnee Mission South
- Wichita Heights
- Liberal
- Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Lawrence
- Blue Valley
- Wichita South
- Topeka
5A Girls
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- Topeka Seaman
- Emporia
- St. James Academy
- Bishop Carroll
- De Soto
- Goddard-Eisenhower
- Hutchinson
- Bonner Springs
- Hays
4A Girls
- Bishop Miege
- Wamego
- Wellington
- McPherson
- Hugoton
- Andale
- Rock Creek
- Baldwin
- Independence
- Fort Scott
3A Girls
- Goodland
- Silver Lake
- Phillipsburg
- Nemaha Central
- Southeast of Saline
- Cheney
- Eureka
- Cimarron
- Haven
- Rossville
2A Girls
- Elbing-Berean Academy
- Jackson Heights
- Smith Center
- Hillsboro
- Garden Plain
- St. Mary’s Colgan
- Remington
- Hoxie
- Valley Heights
- The Independent
1A-I Girls
- Little River
- Osborne
- Pretty Prairie
- Hodgeman County
- Central Plains
- Centralia
- Clifton-Clude
- Madison-Hamilton
- Burlingame
- Frankfort
1A-II Girls
- Hanover
- Lebo
- Hutchinson-Central Christian
- Ashland
- Attica
- Golden Plains
- Ingalls
- Coldwater-South Central
- St. Paul
- Bucklin
6A Boys
- Wichita Heights
- Olathe West
- Blue Valley North
- Blue Valley Northwest
- Lawrence
- Derby
- Olathe North
- Olathe Northwest
- Lawrence Free State
- Shawnee Mission East
5A Boys
- Maize South
- Highland Park
- Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- De Soto
- Andover
- St. James Academy
- Basehor-Linwood
- Topeka West
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- Hutchinson
4A Boys
- McPherson
- Bishop Miege
- Topeka Hayden
- Towanda-Circle
- Atchison
- Eudora
- Abilene
- Wamego
- St. George-Rock Creek
- Wellington
3A Boys
- Southeast of Saline
- Sabetha
- Osage City
- Hesston
- Cheney
- Wichita collegiate
- Haven
- Galena
- Wellsville
- Bishop Ward
2A Boys
- Hays-Thomas More Prep
- Moundridge
- Inman
- Ellinwood
- Lyndon
- Bennington
- Sterling
- Wichita Independent
- Hillsboro
- Wabaunsee
1A-I Boys
- Olpe
- Centralia
- Macksville
- Burlingame
- Canton-Galva
- Madison-Hamilton
- Little River
- Wichita Classical
- Clifton-Clyde
- Troy
1A-II Boys
- Greeley County
- Hanover
- Northern Valley
- Pawnee Heights
- Cunningham
- Bucklin
- Lebo
- Dighton
- Axtell
- Coldwater-South Central