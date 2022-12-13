Salina, KS

Updated KBCA Rankings: 12/13/2022

KSAL StaffDecember 13, 2022

6A Girls

  1. Blue Valley North
  2. Olathe North
  3. Shawnee Mission South
  4. Wichita Heights
  5. Liberal
  6. Shawnee Mission Northwest
  7. Lawrence
  8. Blue Valley
  9. Wichita South
  10. Topeka

5A Girls

  1. St. Thomas Aquinas
  2. Topeka Seaman
  3. Emporia
  4. St. James Academy
  5. Bishop Carroll
  6. De Soto
  7. Goddard-Eisenhower
  8. Hutchinson
  9. Bonner Springs
  10. Hays

4A Girls

  1. Bishop Miege
  2. Wamego
  3. Wellington
  4. McPherson
  5. Hugoton
  6. Andale
  7. Rock Creek
  8. Baldwin
  9. Independence
  10. Fort Scott

3A Girls

  1. Goodland
  2. Silver Lake
  3. Phillipsburg
  4. Nemaha Central
  5. Southeast of Saline
  6. Cheney
  7. Eureka
  8. Cimarron
  9. Haven
  10. Rossville

2A Girls

  1. Elbing-Berean Academy
  2. Jackson Heights
  3. Smith Center
  4. Hillsboro
  5. Garden Plain
  6. St. Mary’s Colgan
  7. Remington
  8. Hoxie
  9. Valley Heights
  10. The Independent

1A-I Girls

  1. Little River
  2. Osborne
  3. Pretty Prairie
  4. Hodgeman County
  5. Central Plains
  6. Centralia
  7. Clifton-Clude
  8. Madison-Hamilton
  9. Burlingame
  10. Frankfort

1A-II Girls

  1. Hanover
  2. Lebo
  3. Hutchinson-Central Christian
  4. Ashland
  5. Attica
  6. Golden Plains
  7. Ingalls
  8. Coldwater-South Central
  9. St. Paul
  10. Bucklin

6A Boys

  1. Wichita Heights
  2. Olathe West
  3. Blue Valley North
  4. Blue Valley Northwest
  5. Lawrence
  6. Derby
  7. Olathe North
  8. Olathe Northwest
  9. Lawrence Free State
  10. Shawnee Mission East

5A Boys

  1. Maize South
  2. Highland Park
  3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
  4. De Soto
  5. Andover
  6. St. James Academy
  7. Basehor-Linwood
  8. Topeka West
  9. St. Thomas Aquinas
  10. Hutchinson

4A Boys

  1. McPherson
  2. Bishop Miege
  3. Topeka Hayden
  4. Towanda-Circle
  5. Atchison
  6. Eudora
  7. Abilene
  8. Wamego
  9. St. George-Rock Creek
  10. Wellington

3A Boys

  1. Southeast of Saline
  2. Sabetha
  3. Osage City
  4. Hesston
  5. Cheney
  6. Wichita collegiate
  7. Haven
  8. Galena
  9. Wellsville
  10. Bishop Ward

2A Boys

  1. Hays-Thomas More Prep
  2. Moundridge
  3. Inman
  4. Ellinwood
  5. Lyndon
  6. Bennington
  7. Sterling
  8. Wichita Independent
  9. Hillsboro
  10. Wabaunsee

1A-I Boys

  1. Olpe
  2. Centralia
  3. Macksville
  4. Burlingame
  5. Canton-Galva
  6. Madison-Hamilton
  7. Little River
  8. Wichita Classical
  9. Clifton-Clyde
  10. Troy

1A-II Boys

  1. Greeley County
  2. Hanover
  3. Northern Valley
  4. Pawnee Heights
  5. Cunningham
  6. Bucklin
  7. Lebo
  8. Dighton
  9. Axtell
  10. Coldwater-South Central

 

