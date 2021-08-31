Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 101 ° | Lo: 75 °

Updated Information on Skull Found During Spring

KSAL StaffAugust 31, 2021

Update:

More information has been released about a skull that was found in Salina earlier this year.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has released its findings on matter. The KBI said that partial DNA was obtained, and it is of insufficient quality for comparison. As a result, no conclusions can be made.

Original Story from April 21:

A human skull is found in a rural area in west Salina and now the Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alongside the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a couple of individuals were walking along Dry Creek, about a third of a mile north of W. Magnolia Rd., when they stumbled upon a human skull.

Deputies have secured the area and are searching for any other evidence. Law enforcement is not able to identify who the skull belongs to at this time.

The KBI is assisting the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

While details right now are limited, Soldan says that it appears that the skull had been in that spot for quite a while.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Updated Information on Skull Found ...

Update: More information has been released about a skull that was found in Salina earlier this ye...

August 31, 2021 Comments

New KSU Aerospace and Technology Fl...

Top News

August 31, 2021

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/30

Sports News

August 31, 2021

HS Sports Digest – 8/30

Sports News

August 31, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Updated Information on Sk...
August 31, 2021Comments
2 New COVID Deaths, 60 Ne...
August 30, 2021Comments
Cowboys Collect Money to ...
August 30, 2021Comments
Houston Hub on the Horizo...
August 30, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices