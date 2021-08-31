Updated Information on Skull Found During Spring

Update:

More information has been released about a skull that was found in Salina earlier this year.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has released its findings on matter. The KBI said that partial DNA was obtained, and it is of insufficient quality for comparison. As a result, no conclusions can be made.

Original Story from April 21:

A human skull is found in a rural area in west Salina and now the Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alongside the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a couple of individuals were walking along Dry Creek, about a third of a mile north of W. Magnolia Rd., when they stumbled upon a human skull.

Deputies have secured the area and are searching for any other evidence. Law enforcement is not able to identify who the skull belongs to at this time.

The KBI is assisting the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

While details right now are limited, Soldan says that it appears that the skull had been in that spot for quite a while.