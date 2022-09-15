UPDATE: Switch-a-Roo Caught on Video

Officers responding to to suspicious persons call and find abandoned Dodge Caravan stolen from Garden City.

Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL news that officers were called to the 1oo block of S. Baker St. at approximately 12:30 AM on September 15th. A neighbor called in after he witnessed two or three subjects “snoop” around the neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a charcoal grey Dodge Caravan parked in the ally with hazard lights on and the hood and drivers door open. The tag on the vehicle was the stolen tag from dollar tree on the 14th. The Dodge Caravan was stolen from Garden City Kansas.

Upon searching the vehicle officers discovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

A possible suspect has been identified following a tip from a suspicious person.

Salina Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a license plate off a van – then returned to swap it with another stolen plate.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities have reviewed video surveillance of a Hispanic male who parked his Dodge Caravan next to another Dodge Caravan in the lot at the Dollar Tree on West Crawford Tuesday afternoon around 3pm.

A 43-year-old woman who had stayed in the van while her mother shopped in the store watched as the suspect removed the plate from their van and drove away.

Video reveals he parked at a nearby car wash, switched license plates and then returned to finish the crime. Police say he approached the woman near her van and asked her, “Is this yours?” Then handed her a stolen license plate from a vehicle in Garden City and fled the scene.