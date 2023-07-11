UPDATE: String Of Thefts Prompts Arrest

The fourth time wasn’t the charm for a Goddard man arrested in Saline county early Monday morning.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander says a string of thefts from Heath Auto Salvage seem to all have a common denominator outside of their location…Toby Nelson, a 45-year-old from Goddard.

Deputies were called to the 2600 block of W. State Street after an internal security system was set off around 5:00 AM, July 1oth. After searching the lot, deputies found Nelson and his truck. He was arrested without incident and a search warrant executed on his vehicle and a handful of interviews led to the discovery of his involvement in multiple thefts that occurred at the same location on June 28th, and July 7th of this year.

Nelson had been previously arrested on May 9th at the Heath Auto Salvage lot located on 2640 W. Old 40 Highway, and was released on bail.

Charges stemming from June 28th include theft and trespassing at Heath’s Auto after 165 aluminum car wheels were stolen.

Valued at $1,485.

July 7th charges include theft, criminal trespass, and criminal damage.

July 10th charges include criminal trespass, theft and driving while suspended.

_ _ _

ORIGINAL STORY:

A thief’s conversation with a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy leads to his arrest.

Captain Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that a deputy on patrol pulled over Tuesday morning to check on a car parked on the side of the road near Heath Auto Salvage, 2640 W. Old 40 Highway.

The deputy became suspicious with the reason why 45-year-old Toby Nelson was parked near the salvage yard and then found out his license was suspended.

Further investigation led to the discovery that Nelson had just removed a catalytic converter from a 1994 Ford van on the salvage lot, plus some tire and wheels from the lot.

Nelson allegedly resisted arrest and was tased to comply. Authorities also found methamphetamine in his car.

He’s now facing charges that could include criminal trespass, theft, damage to property and possession of meth.