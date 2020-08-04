UPDATE: Stolen Truck and Trailer Found; Investigation Continues

UDPATE: Authorities have located a stolen truck and trailer near Wichita, but still have not yet found a mower or power washer that were stolen as well.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 2011 GMC truck and H&H trailer were located in Park City, Kan. late Monday afternoon.

However, authorities have not yet found the 2019 Bad Boy magnum zero-trun mower or power washer that were both stolen at the same time.

Law enforcement found the truck and trailer in the area of I-135 and E. 61st St. N. in Park City. They are working on locating video surveillance that shows who parked the vehicle there.

The property belongs to Michael Ross, Salina, and were stolen over the weekend. The truck and trailer have both been returned to him with no damage.

ORIGINAL (8/3): Authorities are investigating after thieves broke into a farmstead and drove off with thousands of dollars worth of machinery.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between Friday afternoon at 4pm and Saturday around 11:15am someone broke a lock and chain on a gate leading to a property north of Salina in the 5000 block of N. Ohio.

Deputies say someone stole a white, 2011 GMC pickup with an attached Herd Boss wet/dry cattle feeder. The thieves also took a black, H & H enclosed trailer valued at $5,000 and a 2019 Bad Boy magnum zero-turn mower worth $3,999.

The equipment is owned by Michael Ross of Salina and total loss and damage is listed at just over $34,600.

The white GMC truck has the Kansas tag: 445 LAS while the black trailer is Kansas tag: 590 KHF.