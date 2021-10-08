Update: Stolen SUV Found, Suspect Arrested

A 23-year-old Salina man has been arrested in connection to an alleged stolen SUV.

Jacob Hewitt is facing possible charges of felony possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of theft.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers reported to apartment buildings at 715 N. Ninth Street on Thursday on a report of someone sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot.

One of the officers recognized the vehicle involved as one matching the description of stolen SUV earlier in the week. The 2017 Buick Enclave had a different license plate from the one that was stolen, though.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that the new license plate number was connected to a different vehicle, a Buick Envision. A 62-year-old Salina woman owned the Envision, which now had the old plates of the Enclave. After officers contacted her, she said that the license plates must’ve been switched at her residence or workplace.

Officers then woke up the sleeping Hewitt in the Enclave and arrested him. An undisclosed amount of methamphetamine was then allegedly found in Hewitt’s pocket.

Original story from Oct. 7:

Salina Police are looking for a stolen SUV and the thief who took it.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between Tuesday evening and 6:30am Wednesday, someone entered an open garage in the 900 block of Twin Oaks and drove away in a 2017 Buick Enclave.

The owner told officers he forgot to shut his garage door before he went to bed and left the keys in the vehicle.

The silver, Enclave has Kansas tag: 720 ALB and is valued at $26,000.