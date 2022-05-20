Salina, KS

Update: Stolen Car Recovered

KSAL StaffMay 20, 2022

A car stolen from the side of I-135 earlier this week has been recovered.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., a stolen 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix was found vacant in the 400 block of W. Falun Road.

Melander said a window was broken, the catalytic converter was taken and some wires were removed from the engine area. The damage totals around $1,450.

There was no information released about possible suspects at this time.

Original story from May 18:

A disabled car left on the Interstate was stolen before the owner could retrieve it.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 28-year-old owner from Salina left his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix on I-135 Sunday night around 9:15pm south of Salina near the Saline/McPherson County line.

Deputies say when he returned to check on his car early Tuesday evening it was gone.

Kansas Highway Patrol had marked the car with a 48-hour tag but had not yet towed the 4-door vehicle.

The tan, Pontiac is valued at $1,450 and has Kansas tag 506 MZK.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

