Update: Shooting Suspect Arrested

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend has been arrested.

The Salina Police Department released Wednesday morning that Dalton Levi Palmer, the person of interest in the shooting investigation, is in custody regarding unrelated warrants. Palmer turned himself in for the unrelated warrants.

Previously updated story from May 7:

Salina Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting, and a person of interest they are seeking.

Police say the victim from Saturday’s fatal shooting has been identified as 25-year-old Dylan Eugene Garman of Salina.

Through their investigation, detectives developed a person of interest; 28-year-old Dalton Levi

Palmer. Due to Palmer’s past criminal behavior, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Palmer currently has an unrelated warrant from Saline County District Court for his arrest.

If you have any information about the location of Palmer or if you observe Palmer, do not approach and immediately call law enforcement.

Original story from May 7:

Salina Police are investigating an overnight shooting incident in which three people were shot. One of the victims is dead, the other two are in hospitals.

Police say at approximately 3:20 AM on Saturday officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South College Avenue to a report of several gunshots in the area. They located multiple spent ammunition casings lying in the street. Officers did not find any victims or witnesses at the scene.

At approximately 3:23 AM officers were dispatched to the Salina Regional Health Center Emergency Room to a report of two gunshot victims arriving. One shooting victim is an 18-year-old female, and the other shooting

victim is a 25-year-old male. The 25-year-old male was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

At approximately 3:34 AM on Saturday officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Cloud Street, Salina, for a report of a person lying in the front yard who had been shot multiple times. Salina Police Officers located a 23-year-old male subject lying in a yard in the 500 block of East Cloud Street.

The male shooting victim did have multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by Salina EMS to the SRHC Emergency Room. This victim underwent emergency surgery and has been subsequently transferred to a hospital in Wichita with serious injuries.

Police believe the incident was an exchange of gunfire between subjects on S. College Ave. The victim located on E. Cloud fled the S. College scene on foot after being shot.

Identification of the subjects are not being released at this time.

Salina Police Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are currently working at all locations and interviewing multiple persons.

It appears all shooting victims are related to the incident which occurred on South College Avenue. This investigation is a homicide case, and more information will be released when available.