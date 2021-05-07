Salina, KS

UPDATE: Saturday Severe Weather Anticipated

Todd PittengerMay 7, 2021

There is potential for severe thunderstorms in parts of Kansas this weekend, Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours.

According to the National Weather Service, severe storms appear possible for Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. The area of greatest concern will be across central Kansas, north of Hutchinson to Salina line.

All severe hazards are possible with golf ball size hail, 60-70 mph and a tornado or two possible.

A more conditional threat of severe storms is possible across south central Kansas late Saturday evening with golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 65 mph the main concerns.

The agency says they encourage everyone to plan ahead to how severe weather may impact your plans and operations this Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, please stay tuned for forecast updates. Make sure to have multiple means to receive warnings.

 

 

 

 

