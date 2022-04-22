UPDATE: Salina Murder Victim Identified

Salina Police have released the identity of a man who was shot to death early Wednesday morning.

Police say 37-year-old Chad Lee Jarrad Devinny of Salina was found deceased in the passenger seat of a car by officers who were responding to report of a possible injury accident.

Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia was arrested later in the day in Kansas City in connection with the shooting. He could face charges which include First Degree Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

—

FIRST UDATE: An arrest has been made in connection with a Wednesday morning murder in Salina.

According to Salina Police, Wednesday morning an arrest warrant was issued for Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia by Saline County District Court, for the charges of First Degree Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Wednesday afternoon a Kansas City, Missouri resident recognized Lopez-Garcia due to the previous media release. KCPD was contacted and Lopez-Garcia was taken into custody on unrelated local Kansas City charges.

Lopez-Garcia will be extradited back to Salina for the homicide upon completion of the extradition process.

The victim has been identified but presently, the next of kin resides in another state and the notification is forthcoming. Once that is done, the victim’s name will be released.

_ _ _

ORIGINAL:

Salina Police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous in connection to an active homicide investigation that began with a reported vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to the area of Front Street and Gypsum Avenue around 12:25am for a possible injury accident.

Upon arrival police found a deceased white male in the passenger seat of a green 200 Mercury Grand Marquis. The victim appeared to have been shot and no one else was in the vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been confirmed at this time.

The Salina Police Department is actively investigating this case as a homicide and has developed Anthony

Quentin Lopez-Garcia a person of interest in the case.

Lopez-Garcia may be in a Maroon 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup with Kansas disabled tag B5702. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information about his location or come into contact with him, do not approach or make contact with him, call 911 with the location or information.