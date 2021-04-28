UPDATE: Police To Hold Briefing On 2-Month-Old Salina Homicide Investigation

The Salina Police Department will host a press conference on Thursday in regards to a two-month long homicide case, regarding a woman who was killed.

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson tells KSAL News that the briefing will be an update on the Courtney Ann Hoffman homicide investigation and held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Salina Police Department Training Center, 3770 Yost Dr.

The conference will feature Hoffman’s mother, Taphne Speilman, speaking on the two-month anniversary of Hoffman’s death. Chief Nelson will also cover the work that the Detective Division has completed during this homicide investigation in reference to the identification of the suspect, the current status of the case and a request for assistance from the public in locating the suspect, Nelson Gerrod Hull III, 35, Salina.

Hull III has a Saline County Muder in the 1st Degree warrant out for his arrest, as he is believed to be responsible for Hoffman’s death.

Members of the press are invited to this event.

The point-of-contact for this case is Detective Jeff Vaughan at (785) 826-7210, extension #222, or Sgt. David Villanueva, extension #224.

COVID-19 mask ordinance is in effect and masks will be required.

ORIGINAL (2-27-21): Salina Police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting death which happened earlier this week and are seeking him.

Police say at approximately 11:42 AM on Tuesday, February 23rd Salina Fire Department EMS and Salina Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North 4th Street to a report of the sound of gunfire and someone screaming.

Upon arrival, Salina Police Officers located a female inside a vehicle at 731 N. 4th Street. This female had a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased by Salina Fire Department EMS personnel. The deceased female was identified as 36-year-old Courtney Ann Hoffman of Salina.

The agency says they have investigated innumerable leads during this homicide investigation. This has resulted in 35-year-old Nelson Gerrod Hull III being identified as the suspect in the killing of Hoffman.

An arrest warrant for Murder in the 1st Degree was issued by the Saline County District Court for Hull.

Law enforcement is actively seeking the whereabouts of Hull and he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information pertaining to Hull’s current location contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward. The Crimestoppers board has increased the possible reward amount up to $2,500, and you are not required to give your name. Tipsters may also contact Detective Jeff Vaughan at the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.