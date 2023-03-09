Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 34 °

Update on Coach Bill Self’s Status

KU Athletics ReleaseMarch 9, 2023

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self will not coach in the remainder of the Big 12 Tournament.

Please see below for statements from the University of Kansas Health System and Self:

“KU Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self is a patient at The University of Kansas Health System.  Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites wants to clarify that Coach Self did not suffer a heart attack as reported by some media. He arrived at the emergency department last night and underwent a standard procedure that went well. He is expected to make a full recovery. There will be no further medical details released for now.” – University of Kansas Health System.

“I am very grateful for the overwhelming number of well wishes my family and I have received. I’m excited to get back with my team in the very near future.” – Coach Bill Self.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Update on Coach Bill Self’s Status

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self will not coach in the remainder of the...

March 9, 2023 Comments

UPDATE: Stabbed Victim Expected to ...

Top News

March 9, 2023

“Souper Bowl” Super Effort

Top News

March 9, 2023

Zoo is is KultureCity Certified

Kansas News

March 9, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Zoo is is KultureCity Cer...
March 9, 2023Comments
Search for Childcare
March 9, 2023Comments
Beware of Trash Pirates
March 9, 2023Comments
Burglar Surprised
March 9, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra