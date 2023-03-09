Update on Coach Bill Self’s Status

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self will not coach in the remainder of the Big 12 Tournament.

Please see below for statements from the University of Kansas Health System and Self:

“KU Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self is a patient at The University of Kansas Health System. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites wants to clarify that Coach Self did not suffer a heart attack as reported by some media. He arrived at the emergency department last night and underwent a standard procedure that went well. He is expected to make a full recovery. There will be no further medical details released for now.” – University of Kansas Health System.

“I am very grateful for the overwhelming number of well wishes my family and I have received. I’m excited to get back with my team in the very near future.” – Coach Bill Self.