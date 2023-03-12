Update on Coach Bill Self’s Status

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday and has returned to his home in Lawrence.

He is looking forward to rejoining the team this week.

Please see below for a statement from the University of Kansas Health System:

“KU Coach Bill Self was discharged from The University of Kansas Health System today in good condition. He arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8, complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. Clinical Service Chief for Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional cardiologist Dr. Mark Wiley said Coach Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries. Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery.” – University of Kansas Health System

“I’m so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received. I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway.” – Coach Bill Self