UPDATE: Missing Teen Found Safe

A missing Salina teen who family and friends had been looking for since late November has been found safe.

15-year-old Shane Boyett went missing from Salina back on November 28th.

According to Kansas Missing and Unsolved, Boyett has been located safe.

—

ORIGINAL: Family and friends are trying to find a teen who has been missing since late November.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News that 15-year-old Shane Boyett went missing from Salina back on November 28th.

It is believed that Shane may still be in the local area, or might travel to Topeka.

Shane stands 5’ 7″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Shane Boyett’s disappearance, or who knows where he might be, is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.