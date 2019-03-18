Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 39 °

UPDATE: Missing Student Still Sought

KSAL StaffMarch 18, 2019

A search  for a missing Kansas State University Student continues. Authorities are looking for 20-year-old Garrett Kipp, who went missing on Thursday in Osborne County.

Kipp’s vehicle was found abandoned near Natoma in Osborne County. He abandoned his truck and walked overnight Thursday night into Friday morning from Natoma to Russell, approximately 28 miles. There was a sighting of him at the Casey’s General convenience store in Russell at around 10:00 Friday morning.Kipp’s cell phone was found about a quarter of a mile away from the truck.

It is not known of Kipp is still in Northwest Kansas, or perhaps if he is headed east to Manhattan or west to Colorado.

Kipp is a student at Kansas State University. His family lives in Garden City.

The Osborne County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Police Department, Hays Police, and Fort Hays State Football team among others have been active in trying to find Kipp.

Anyone with any information on where Garrett Kipp might be is asked to contact the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office 785-346-2001.

ORIGINAL: Family and friends are looking for a man who went missing in Osborne County.Authorities are looking for 20-year-old Garrett Kipp, who went missing on Thursday.Kipp’s vehicle was found abandoned near Natoma in Osborne County. His cell phone was found about a quarter of a mile away.There was a sighting of Kipp at the Casey’s General convenience store in Russell at around 10:00 Friday morning.Anyone with any information on where Garrett Kipp might be is asked to contact the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office 785-346-2001.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

UPDATE: Missing Student Still Sough...

A search  for a missing Kansas State University Student continues. Authorities are looking for 20-y...

March 18, 2019 Comments

K-State To Meet UC Irvine in NCAA S...

Sports News

March 17, 2019

No. 4 seed Kansas to meet No. 13 se...

Sports News

March 17, 2019

Shockers Selected for N.I.T.; Open ...

Sports News

March 17, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Offering Free Concert
March 17, 2019Comments
Community Spring Spruce-U...
March 17, 2019Comments
Pub Crawlers Turn Downtow...
March 17, 2019Comments
VIDEO: Confrontation Begi...
March 16, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH