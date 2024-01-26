UPDATE: Injured K9 Recovering at Home

A Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 is now recovering at home after a patrol vehicle he was in was hit by a distracted driver.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, back on Friday, January 12th, K-9 Igor was in patrol car that was hit by a distracted driver along Interstate 70 in Ellis County near Walker. The vehicle was one of two vehicles parked side by side stopping traffic. Igor’s partner Trooper Travis Budke was out of the vehicle when it was hit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Friday that Igor, who has been with the agency for less than a year, is recovering at home and is expected to be back at work in a few weeks. Via social media the agency thanked “everyone for the prayers, calls, comments and care packages Igor has received.” The agency also thanked Hillside Veterinary Clinic in Hays and Veterinary Health Center at Kansas State University for the excellent care they provided to Igor.