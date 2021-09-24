The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has identified the male found dead in rural Saline County on September 21st.

The male has been identified as 42-year-old Marc Anthony Tipton Sr. of Salina. Next of kin has been notified.

This is an active multi-agency investigation by the Salina Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. Information will be released as it becomes available.

Manuel Medina-Castro was arrested earlier this week and charged with second-degree murder in connection with this case.

Original story from September 21st:

A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in rural Saline County.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a man in his early 40s was found a little before 11 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Halstead Road and McReynolds Road.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene Response Team was called to assist.

Sheriff Soldan tells KSAL News that next of kin are being contacted before authorities release the victim’s name.