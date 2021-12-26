UPDATE: Hit and Run Driver Located

Salina Police have located a driver who they believe was involved in hit and run accident that left a pedestrian critically injured on Christmas Eve.

Police say with the public’s help on Christmas Day the vehicle and driver involved in the hit and run accident were located.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition at Via Christi in Wichita.

The agency would like to thank the public for their assistance, and would encourage anyone with information to contact the Salina Police Department. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and charges are pending.

If you have any information concerning this hit and run accident, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, or visit https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950# to submit an on-line tip. You may receive a cash reward. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210. Sgt. McCary, Officer Jacobs and Officer Rupert investigating. Case 2021-40038.

_ _ _

ORIGINAL: Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a hit and run driver.

Police say on Christmas Eve at approximately 7:43 pm first responders were sent to the 500 block of South Ohio Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim, a 49-year-old Salina resident, was found suffering from a severe head injury and a compound fracture to one leg.

The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, and then transferred to Via Christi Medical Center in Wichita with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the motor vehicle did not stop and was last seen headed northbound on Ohio Street.

Based on the debris left at the scene, the suspect vehicle is possibly a gold or beige 2003-2006 Toyota Camry. The suspect vehicle should have heavy damage to the driver’s side, to include missing the outside rearview mirror, and it is suspected the windshield will have damage as well.

