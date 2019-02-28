UPDATE: Former Kansan Still Missing in Mountains

A former Kansan who became lost after his vehicle broke down in the mountains of Oregon is still missing. 30-year-old Jeff Vance, who grew up in the Abilene and Salina areas, has been missing since early February.

Vance was reported missing on Monday, February 4th. A friend reported he and Vance had been lost in the woods for two days.

29 year-old Anthony Fennimore told authorities the duo had experienced vehicle problems after becoming lost. They eventually walked away from the vehicle together on Friday night, February 1st. The two became separated either Saturday night or Sunday morning. On Monday, Fennimore came into contact with some citizens who gave him a ride to where he made a call.

Douglas County Oregon Search and Rescue have been searching. The sheriff’s office has also been assisted in the case by Pacific Power, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Forest Service and Oregon State Police.

The search has been paused several times due to inclement winter weather. Multiple feet of snow has fallen on the area.

Vance’s mother Angel Carroll, who lives in Salina, tells KSAL News “it’s truly a nightmare because we still don’t have answers.”

The family traveled to Oregon earlier this month, but has since had to return back home to Kansas. “I didn’t want to leave Oregon without my son Jeff and I felt like I failed him,” Carroll said.

After having lived in Kansas since 1999, Vance moved back to Oregon for work in October of 2018. Vance’s parents and siblings still live here in Kansas.

Carroll hopes to to travel back to Oregon, and this time stay until there is a resolution in the case. A page has been established to assist the family in Kansas in expenses to travel to Oregon.