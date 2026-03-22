UPDATE: For the Love of Lawns

A lawn service which was started by a Salina teenager four years ago is merging with a long-time established lawn service.

Total TurfCare Inc., a long-established local lawn care provider now entering its 35th year of service, has joined forces with a locally owned landscape company led by Salina area business owner Alex Disberger.

The transition brings together decades of experience, expanded equipment and staffing resources, and a broader range of outdoor service capabilities for residential and commercial clients throughout central Kansas.

According to Disberger, following the merger the combined organization will operate under the Total Turf Care name and will offer an integrated suite of services including turf treatments, mowing and maintenance programs, irrigation services, landscape design and installation, tree services, commercial landscape maintenance, and outdoor pest control.

“This is about continuing something that has meant a great deal to this community,” said Disberger, owner of the combined business. “Total TurfCare Inc. has built strong relationships with customers over the past 35 years. Our goal is to honor that history while investing in additional resources, improving coordination across services, and making it easier for property owners to have all aspects of their outdoor spaces managed through one trusted local company.”

Longtime owner Gary Arpin will remain part of the team for several years, continuing to provide his experience and leadership while working alongside employees and serving customers as the business moves forward.

“I’ve spent decades building this company and the relationships that come with it,” Arpin said. “It was important to me to find the right path forward so the business could continue serving customers well for years to come. Alex brings energy, resources, and the same commitment to doing things the right way. I look forward to continuing to work alongside the team and supporting this next phase.”

With the merger, Total Turf Care now stands as one of the largest locally owned full-service grounds management providers in the region. Leadership plans to continue growing the business while expanding service capabilities and investing in employees, equipment, and long-term customer relationships.

Disberger, who has built his career serving customers throughout Salina and the surrounding area, said the vision is centered on strengthening local service.

“We are focused on thoughtful growth,” he said. “That means increasing our ability to respond to client needs, improving reliability, and continuing to raise the standard for outdoor services in our market.”

Customers can expect to see familiar faces along with expanded service offerings and enhanced support as the integration progresses over the coming months.

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Photo via Ard Landscape