Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 38 °

UPDATE: Fatal Crash East of Salina

KSAL StaffNovember 19, 2019

A crash east of Salina claims the life of a Salina man.

Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies worked the scene which was in the 1800 block of E. Highway 40.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the crash happened at 3:54 p.m.  on Tuesday when a 2002 Ford Explorer was driving westbound. The SUV changed lanes to pass another vehicle when it crashed  mostly head-on with a 2007 Freightliner semi truck.

Rudolfo Sotello, 37, Salina, was driving the SUV and was killed in the crash.

62-year-old Beloit man, James Saint, was driving the semi. He was uninjured.

The crash closed down a chunk of Old Highway 40 in to Tuesday evening from Ohio St. to Marymount Rd.

Original: First responders were working a fatal crash east of Salina late Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4:00 law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of East Highway 40.

Not a lot of details were immediately available, but officials told KSAL News a head-on crash involved a semi and and SUV.

The highway was closed in both directions for about a mile, between Ohio Street and Marymount Road.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, and will provide more details when they are available.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

3 Sent to Hospital in Injury Crash

A two-car crash in north Salina sends multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. Salina...

November 20, 2019 Comments

Stolen Van Found in North Salina Tr...

Kansas News

November 20, 2019

Salina Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Kansas News

November 20, 2019

Robots, Drones Becoming Workhorses ...

Top News

November 20, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

3 Sent to Hospital in Inj...
November 20, 2019Comments
Stolen Van Found in North...
November 20, 2019Comments
Salina Man Arrested on Dr...
November 20, 2019Comments
Statewide Silver Alert Fo...
November 20, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH