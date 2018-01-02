UPDATE: Escaped Woman Caught

Authorities have captured a woman who escaped custody from a K-9 patrol unit while in handcuffs Monday evening.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies captured 29-year-old Sierra Machnicki of Salina in rural McPherson County. She had arrested and placed into the front seat of a Saline County Sheriff’s Ford Explorer on Monday evening when she escaped.

Melander says a deputy stopped Machniki’s vehicle just before 11pm in the 200 block of N. 5th for driving without headlights on. She then gave the deputy a false name.

A records check revealed her identity and that she was driving on a suspended license.

Melander added that Machnicki was restrained with handcuffs behind her back and seat belted into the front seat of the SUV because the K-9 unit has no back seat.

A drug sniffing dog from the Salina Police Department gave indication of drugs inside her car.

While officers were confiscating a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia from inside the suspect’s car – the woman opened the door on the patrol unit and fled the scene.

—

