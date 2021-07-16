UPDATE: Escaped Predator Still Loose

Officials in Pawnee County continue to search for a convicted sexual predator who walked out of the Larned State Hospital on June 30th.

According to the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old John Freeman Colt shaved his head to disguise his appearance before walking out of the hospital’s Sexual Predator Treatment Program shortly after dawn on June 30th. He then hitched a ride into Larned and was last seen later that morning walking north on Broadway.

Colt is described as five-feet-six-inches tall, about 200 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair. He was declared a sexually violent predator in 2006.

_ _ _

ORIGINAL:

A resident 0f the Sexual Predator Treatment Program at the Larned State Hospital escaped on Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, John Freeman Colt, a 42-year-old white male, walked away from Larned State Hospital and is currently considered absent without permission. Colt was seen on video walking out of the Dillon Building at approximately 7 a.m. He had shaved his beard and changed his hair and used a fraudulent identity badge to get through the security checkpoint.

A member of the community picked up a person matching Colt’s description. He was taken to the City of Larned and dropped off at the Kwik Shop. He was seen leaving the Kwik Shop walking north.

“My leadership team at Larned is working closely with local law enforcement to ensure this resident is apprehended quickly and without incident,” Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard said. “I am in constant contact with the superintendent at Larned and am actively monitoring the situation.”

Colt is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weights 201 pounds and was last seen wearing a face mask, dress pants and a dress shirt. He has a tattoo on his upper left arm with the initials BH. The Pawnee County Sheriff was made aware of the situation and activated the local farmers alert. The Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Bureau of Investigation have also been notified.

LSH and KDADS officials are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s ongoing investigation.