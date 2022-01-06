Update: Computer Thief Caught

A Salina man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a laptop and tried to take another from an area business.

Miguel Hernandez, 26, is facing charges including attempted theft, theft and damage to property.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers reviewed surveillance footage of the theft from Tuesday and tracked down the registered owner of the vehicle the suspect drove to get away.

The owner told police that it was Hernandez who was responsible for the crimes.

Officers then made contact with Hernandez at his residence at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and they observed an HP laptop in the house. It was learned that that laptop was stolen on Dec. 30 and not during the theft in question. After further investigation, it was found that Hernandez allegedly cut the anti-theft cable on a Samsung laptop in the Tuesday theft, but he set the alarm off in the store and did not get away with the computer.

Regardless, Hernandez was arrested and is facing charges resulting from both incidents.

Original story from Jan. 5:

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage from a Salina store after a couple of computers were stolen.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Sam’s Club located at 2919 Market Place on Tuesday morning around 10:30am after a suspect cut the anti-theft cables on a couple of lap tops and walked out the door.

Staff at the store described the suspect as a thin, Hispanic male who is 6-feet tall in his late 20’s or early 30’s. Total loss and damage is listed at $2,200.