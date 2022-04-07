Salina, KS

Update: Cause of Death in Indian Rock Park Revealed

KSAL StaffApril 7, 2022

Autopsy results have been released for a deceased man who was found in Indian Rock Park in February.

Salina Police have released the following to the media:

Since the discovery of John Palmgren on February 8, 2022, an autopsy was conducted. Mr. Palmgren’s cause of death is listed as “probable drowning.” The autopsy findings, toxicology report, and information from the case investigation have been reviewed with the Saline County Attorney, Jeff Ebel, and this case is now closed.

Original story from Feb. 9:

Foul play is not suspected in a case involving the discovery of a body in a Salina park.

Salina Police say at approximately 6:00 Tuesday evening a citizen walking the trails at Indian Rock Park reported he saw what he believed to be a person lying in the pond in the middle of the park.

The Salina Police Department responded and located a white male deceased.   The deceased has been identified as John Palmgren, a 56 year old male from Salina.   The next of kin have been notified.

The Salina Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident, and at this time no foul play is suspected.

The agency is asking the public for any information they may have regarding Palmgren’s whereabouts or activities proceeding his death.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950 to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward and you are not required to give your name. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210. Case 2022-3667.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Update: Cause of Death in Indian Rock Park Revealed

