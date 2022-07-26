Salina, KS

Update: Business Burglary Suspect Caught

KSAL StaffJuly 26, 2022

A Salina man accused of burglarizing a liquor store has been arrested.

Vitaliy Pochapskiy, 33, was arrested Monday evening and is facing requested charges of burglary, theft and felony damage to property.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 7 p.m., the owner of Hillside Liquor saw a man at the intersection of Ohio and Iron that matched the description of the suspect involved in an earlier burglary at the store. The suspect, later identified as Pochapskiy, was wearing the same shirt from when he was caught on camera in the act of the burglary.

Officers were then dispatched to the area, and they made contact with Pochapskiy, who was taken into custody. Forrester said that Pochapskiy was still in possession of some of the items reported missing from Hillside Liquor in the burglary, including liquor and cigarettes.

Original story from July 25:

A Salina liquor store was broken into early Monday morning, causing $1,100 in damage and stolen goods.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 4:20 a.m, a passerby reported a man broke a window at Hillside Liquor, located at 1200 E. Crawford.

Video surveillance footage confirmed the report, and officers arrived to find a shattered window. Unreleased video shows the male suspect break the window, use a towel to cover the glass to climb through and steal an undisclosed number of items from the store. The suspect then exited out of a south emergency exit door.

Forrester said police are working on identifying the suspect.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

