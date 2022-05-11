Update: Burglary Suspect Caught

A suspect in a recent burglary case has been taken into custody.

Isaiah Robertson, an 18-year-old man of Salina, was booked into the Saline County Jail on Tuesday evening in relation to a pair of burglaries and two thefts. He is facing requested charges of two counts of felony theft, two counts of burglary and two counts of contributing to the misconduct of a juvenile among others.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that following two burglaries at the Kwik Shop on Fairdale Road early Tuesday morning, the store manager told police that they believed they recognized one of the three men on video that broke into the business. The manager believed the recognized person was a former employee and gave their name to police.

Later Tuesday morning, the stolen truck used to orchestrate the burglary was found on S. Eighth Street in a city parking lot. A man, later identified Robertson, was found in the vicinity. He was the name the manager gave to police.

Contact was made, and Robertson was detained. Hanus said Robertson was in possession of the keys to the stolen truck.

Upon further talks, Hanus said Robertson admitted to his involevment in the burglaries and the theft of the truck. He also confirmed his participation in another truck theft from April 30.

The other two subjects involved in the Kwik Shop burglaries were juveniles.

Original story from May 10:

Three men seen on video breaking into a Salina gas station are the focus of an ongoing police investigation.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, video surveillance footage at Kwik Shop, located at 657 Fairdale Road, shows three subjects entering the store. The men wrapped a chain around the front door handles and used a white pickup truck attached to the chain to pull the doors open.

The suspects took various tobacco products and gift cards at first. They then returned 15 minutes later and took more.

On the second trip, Forrester said video shows the letters ‘APAC’ on the side of the truck. The letters represent an industrial business in town.

Officers then went to the APAC location at 1633 Sunflower Road. An employee told police that a white 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 truck was missing, and it is believed to be the one used in the burglary.

The total between the stolen truck value and damage to the gas station is estimated around $25,000.