Update: Additional Trailer, Power Station Stolen from Salina Business

After reports of a stolen truck and trailer from a Salina construction business, another trailer turned up missing the next day.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent back out to the business on September 22nd, the day after the original theft.

Another trailer, a 2006 two-axle black one, was allegedly stolen as well. It has Kansas tags reading 567036. There was also a large power station mounted on the trailer that got taken.

The estimated loss in the additional trailer and power station is $125,000.

Police have a few leads on suspects at this time.

Original Story from September 21st:

An alleged theft of a Salina construction business has left one truck and one trailer missing with a few other things damaged.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between September 17th and the 20th, someone entered the fenced-in area of a business at 1615 W. Magnolia Road.

A 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck and dual axle trailer were taken. The truck has a Kansas license plate reading 620980, and the trailer also has Kansas tags showing 567065.

Another truck, a Ford F150, might’ve been another target for the theft, but it got stuck in mud and couldn’t be moved further.

An employee of the business also reported their 2002 GMC 2500 truck had its headlights and taillights taken, and the rear window was busted open.

The total in losses amounts to an estimated combined $11,000.

There are no suspects at this time.