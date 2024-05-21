Upcoming State Baseball Coverage

Meridian Media is excited to provide coverage of the upcoming 4A and 5A State Baseball Tournaments, featuring three area schools.

In Class 4A, the Abilene Cowboys continue their historic season, as one of the best teams in Cowboy history takes its 22-2 record to Salina and Dean Evans Stadium as the #2 seed in this year’s tournament. The Cowboys will take on the #7 seed Rose Hill Rockets on Thursday in the State Quarterfinals. Coverage will be provided on 1560 AM KABI, and 95.9 FM in Abilene, as well as streaming live online through KABIthegeneral.com featuring play-by-play from the Voice of the Abilene Cowboys Trent Sanchez, along with color analyst Ron Preston. Action will begin with pregame coverage starting Thursday at 3:15 PM, with first pitch scheduled at 3:30 PM.

4A STATE BASEBALL BRACKET

4A STATE BASEBALL FAN INFORMATION

In Class 5A, the City of Salina will be well-represented, as both Salina Central and Salina South will be competing at the State Tournament together for the first time ever.

The Salina Central Mustangs pulled off the biggest upset in High School Baseball this season, knocking off #1 seed in the west bracket, Maize South as well as Hutchinson, last week to return to State for the first time since 2011. They’ll be the #8 seed in the State Tournament, facing off with #1 seed and traditional 5A Baseball power Bishop Carroll. Coverage starts with the pregame show at 10:45 AM Thursday morning on 1150 AM KSAL and 106.7 FM in Salina, and online at KSAL.com with Meridian Media Sports Director Jackson Schneider bringing you all the coverage from Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium.

Salina South will make their return to the State Tournament for the first time since 2019, and knocked off Great Bend and Emporia in order to make the trip to Wichita and Eck Stadium. The Cougars will be the #7 seed and take on #2 Pittsburg in the Quarterfinals. The Cougars will look for their second State Title, and first since 1993 when competition begins on Thursday at 3:15 PM with pregame coverage, and first pitch at 3:30 PM with Schneider on the call once again for South High. Fans can again tune in on 1150 AM KSAL and 106.7 FM in Salina, and online anywhere on KSAL.com.

5A STATE BASEBALL BRACKET

5A STATE BASEBALL FAN INFORMATION

Broadcasts of all games will be archived on the Meridian Media Soundcloud page for playback any time, and links will be posted online following the conclusion of Thursday’s games. Should each team advance to their respective State Semifinal games, coverage will be provided on the aforementioned radio stations, with times to be announced on Thrusday evening.