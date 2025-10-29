Up, Up, and Away Saturday

Area youth can experience the joy of flying this Saturday in Ellsworth.

The Smoky Hill Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter #1127 will host the Young Eagle Day event this Saturday, November 1st, at the airport in Ellsworth. Young people ages 8 to 17 are welcome to experience a demonstration flight in an airplane. The flights are provided free of charge to any youth wishing to participate.

Each Young Eagle flight will be flown by a licensed and experienced volunteer pilot representing the Smoky Hill EAA Chapter. The flights typically last about 20-minutes before touching down again.

Registration for flights will begin at 9am and end at 1pm.

Each youth must have a signed permission form from their parent/guardian. Forms are available from chapter members or may be filled out Saturday.

Since 1993, the Experimental Aircraft Association based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin with chapters around the world – has taken over 2.3 million people on their first flight to experience and celebrate aviation. The EAA chapter in Ellsworth joined in 1997, and has currently taken over 1,500 youth from around the area up for their first flight.

In case of inclement weather a rain date of November 8th is planned.