Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 41 °

Up On the Roof: DJ to Raise $5,000 For United Way

Todd PittengerNovember 11, 2021

The Salina Area United Way is partnering with Salina radio station group Meridian Media and Taco John’s to raise $5,000 for the 2021 Campaign.

Hannah Holt with Salina Radio Station Y 93.7 will be stationed on Taco John’s roof on Iron Street beginning at 7:00 Friday morning. She won’t come down until she raises $5,000.

Your help is needed to get Hannah off the roof.  Salina Area United Way staff and board members will be accepting donations as you enter the parking lot.  Taco John’s will also be running a special meal that day with $1 from each order going back to the Salina Area United Way.

For more information about Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org. Or contact Salina Area United Way at 785-827-1312.

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Up On the Roof: DJ to Raise $5,000 ...

The Salina Area United Way is partnering with Salina radio station group Meridian Media and Taco Joh...

November 11, 2021 Comments

KWU Class Holding Raffle to Benefit...

Kansas News

November 11, 2021

K-State Coordinators Speak with Med...

Sports News

November 11, 2021

Deer Crash Season Peaks Friday

Top News

November 11, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Class Holding Raffle ...
November 11, 2021Comments
Pedestrian Hit on K-State...
November 11, 2021Comments
A Poem for Patriots
November 11, 2021Comments
Goddard Schools Will Not ...
November 11, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices