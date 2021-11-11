Up On the Roof: DJ to Raise $5,000 For United Way

The Salina Area United Way is partnering with Salina radio station group Meridian Media and Taco John’s to raise $5,000 for the 2021 Campaign.

Hannah Holt with Salina Radio Station Y 93.7 will be stationed on Taco John’s roof on Iron Street beginning at 7:00 Friday morning. She won’t come down until she raises $5,000.

Your help is needed to get Hannah off the roof. Salina Area United Way staff and board members will be accepting donations as you enter the parking lot. Taco John’s will also be running a special meal that day with $1 from each order going back to the Salina Area United Way.

For more information about Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org. Or contact Salina Area United Way at 785-827-1312.