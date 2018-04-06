Salina, KS

Unusual Aerial Rescue

Todd PittengerApril 6, 2018

Salina first responders Friday morning performed an unusual aerial rescue. They rescued a squirrel in distress high up in a tree.

According to the Salina Animal Shelter, the squirrel had its head stuck in an Easter egg . Farm Bureau Financial Services noticed the squirrel struggling, and called the animal shelter to help.

Along with an animal control officer, the Salina Fire Department responded. They worked together to catch the squirrel.

The Easter egg was removed, and the squirrel was released.

The Salina Animal Shelter responds to all types of calls involving wildlife. The agency deals with all small animals and wildlife, including birds and reptiles.

The shelter encourages citizens to call if it looks like any animal is in danger.  They say it’s better to make a phone call than it is to look the other way and assume that everything is okay, or that someone else will call.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

 

 

 

 

ALL PHOTOS FROM SALINA ANIMAL SERVICES

