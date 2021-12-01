Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 44 °

Unseasonable Warmth to Begin December

Todd PittengerDecember 1, 2021

It’s beginning to look a lot like spring. Possible record high temperatures are ushering in December.

According to the National Weather Service, well above normal temperatures are likely Wednesday through Friday, with some record highs likely, especially Thursday.

The current record highs are:

  • Wednesday 73 in 1917
  • Thursday 70 in 1988
  • Friday 72 in 2017

A modest cool down will commence by Saturday.

The agency adds though Wednesday may be December 1st, it certainly is not beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the country. As of Nov. 30th, only  11.1% of the lower 48 was covered with snow,  the 4th lowest percentage for this day since 2003, surpassing only 2011 (10.1%), 2020 (9.5%) and 2017 (7.6%).

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Unseasonable Warmth to Begin Decemb...

It’s beginning to look a lot like spring. Possible record high temperatures are ushering in Decemb...

December 1, 2021 Comments

Carter Unanimous All-Big 12 First T...

Sports News

November 30, 2021

Facility Construction Projects to A...

Sports News

November 30, 2021

Ready to Raise Buffalo?

Kansas News

November 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ready to Raise Buffalo?
November 30, 2021Comments
Man Arrested After Trying...
November 30, 2021Comments
Thief Steals Truck with F...
November 30, 2021Comments
New KDHE Secretary Named
November 30, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices