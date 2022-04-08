Unruly Bar Patron Refuses to Leave, Arrested on Warrants

A Salina woman who allegedly resisted requests to leave a bar in town was later arrested for outstanding warrants in her name.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that police were sent to the Voo, located at 249 N. Santa Fe, at 8:20 p.m. Thursday for reports of a woman refusing to leave after being asked to repeatedly. An employee told police that they had been trying to get the woman to leave for hours.

The woman, 34-year-old Jessica Miller, had been there since around 3:30. When officers arrived, Miller tried to exit into the alley on the west side of the bar. Police tracked her down, and Forrester said she refused to provide her information at first.

Police were eventually able to get Miller’s information, and six warrants out of Salina Municipal Court were found in her name. Miller was arrested and is facing a requested charge of trespassing in addition to four failure to appear and two probation violation warrants.