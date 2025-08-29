Unresponsive Man Treated, Arrested

A Salina man was arrested after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

According to Salina Police, first responders were dispatched to the 300 block of S. 8th Street in reference to a vehicle that had rolled up onto a curb with an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat.

Upon arrival, medics had to break a window out to gain access to the male, identified as 30-Year-old, Phoenix Leonard of Salina. Medics were able to get Leonard to come to and he was later transported to the hospital where he was checked and released.

Leonard was taken into custody for multiple warrants and transported to the Saline County Jail. The incident is still under investigation and further charges are possible.

The car was not damaged when it came to a stop on the curb and no other property damage occurred.