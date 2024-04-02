Unreal Tour Stops in Salina Friday

Three acts with multiple hits on the christian music charts among them are coming to perform a benefit show in Salina this week. The Unreal Tour is making a stop on Friday at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, and proceeds from the concert will benefit the Salvation Army of Salina.

Lt. Luke Hursh from The Salvation Army will be the MC for the event and plans to bring the house down with a few surprises as well.

The reason for the concert is that The Salvation Army fell $20,000 short of their Christmas Kettle Goal this past season. The Salvation Army depends on these funds to operate throughout the year.

“The Kettle Campaign is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It helps us with about 35% of our annual budget. Without these funds we are not able to meet the needs of our community. This concert will hopefully help us to raise the funds that are needed to offset the loss during our Kettle Campaign.”

The funds raised are used for helping with Rental Assistance, Food Service, including our feeding program, Shelter and other services for Fire Victims, Youth Programs, Free Music Programs, Rehabilitation for individuals involved with Drugs and Alcohol, Summer Camps, and more. “We are hoping to sell out. We have 800 tickets and have sold about 160 at last count. If we do not sell enough tickets this will set us back even more.”

Tickets range in price from $23.00, $33.00 and $45.00 for VIP. VIP doors open at 5:15PM with a Meet and Greet with all the groups. General Admission doors open at 6:00PM with the concert starting at 7:00PM. This is promised to be a two and a half hour show.

Tickets for the Concert can be purchased at Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office or online via Ticketmaster.

The Salvation Army is also looking for Volunteers to help with this event and other activities though out the year. Hursh said “volunteers are vital to our operation. If we don’t have them through out the year we struggle to get needs met. To need volunteers for our Thrift Store, our Emergency Disaster Services Team, Food Servers, Grounds Keeping and more.”