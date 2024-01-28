“Unreal Tour” Making Salina Stop

Three acts with multiple hits on the christian music charts among them are coming to perform a benefit show in Salina. The Unreal Tour is making a stop in Salina, and proceeds from the concert will benefit the Salvation Army of Salina.

Acts including Unspoken, Sanctus Real, and JJ Weeks will hit the stage at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center on Friday, April 5th.

Over the years Sanctus Real have been nominated for a Grammy Award and have won a Dove Award. The band has had 19 top ten singles including eight that went to number one.

Unspoken have had four top-five christian singles in their career, including one that went to number one.

JJ Weeks has two top 10 christian hits as well as songs that have been featured on the official soundtracks for both the high-profile films God’s Not Dead (“Save Us,” 2014) and Four Blood Moons (“Is It Ever,” 2015).

The Salvation Army invites everyone to come and enjoy lots of chart-topping hits and experience a great night of worship with this incredible line-up. Tickets go are on sale now at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center box office.