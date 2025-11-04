Unofficial Final Saline County Election Results

Salina voters Tuesday elected a couple of incumbent city commissioners to new four-year-terms, and a new a city commissioner to a two-year-term.

Commissioner Dr. Trent Davis received the most votes, followed by Mayor Greg Lenkiewicz. Each will get a new four-year-term.

Dr. Davis has been a Salina City Commissioner since 2014, while this will be Lenkiewicz’s second term.

Doug Rempp received the third most votes, and will get a two-year term. Rempp lives in Arizona three months out of the year, and pledged during the campaign to attend at least one meeting a month in person, and the other online, during the months he is in Arizona.

Commissioner Bill Longbine was running for re-election. He did not finish in the top three, so he will not be returning to the commission.

In the Salina USD 305 School Board Race, Dana Johnson, Gabe Grant, and Amy Freelove finished in the top three to earn spots on the board. Incumbent Bonnie Schamberger did not finish in the top three, and will not return to the board.

Denise Stein won a seat on the Central Kansas Extension District #3.

The results will become final next week when the Saline County Commission has a special meeting y ballots to canvass any ballots still in question.

_ _ _

Unofficial Final Results