Unoccupied Truck Left At Scene Of ATM Theft

Jeremy BohnMay 13, 2021

Salina Police discover a truck with a chain that attempted to steal an ATM on Thursday morning. The suspects involved all left the scene when their plan went awry.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were dispatched to Sunflower Bank, 3025 Cortland Cir., at 4:25 a.m., Thursday. Once they arrived they found an unoccupied 2002 Ford F250 with a Kansas tag: 929-MDX on scene and still running. The truck had a chain attached and the nearby ATM had significant damage.

Video surveillance shows the truck arrive at 4:03 a.m. and three subjects depart from the scene and leaving the truck behind at 4:07 a.m.

The subjects are all described as males, one white, one black and the third is unknown at this time.

As of the Thursday morning police briefing, the crime scene is still being processed. SPD continues to investigate.

